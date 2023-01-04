Elon Musk's team has subpoenaed the head of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund as part of litigation over the Tesla CEO's 2018 tweet that he was considering taking the car company private and had secured funding to do so.

Tesla shareholders sued Musk in 2018, alleging that he did not, in fact, have "funding secured" to take the company private at $420 per share, as he had said in a tweet that year, a number that seemingly referenced the unofficial holiday of cannabis enthusiasts. The tweet caused wild swings in Tesla's stock that investors claimed hurt their portfolios. Musk eventually settled with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over the tweets, stepping down as Tesla chairman and agreeing to oversight of his social media use, although he has appeared to flout the agreement several times.

