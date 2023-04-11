Head of top UK business lobby fired over misconduct claims

Tony Danker, here on February 21, has been fired following a probe into complaints about his workplace conduct.

 Darren Staples/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The head of the most influential business lobby in the United Kingdom has been fired following a probe into complaints about his workplace conduct.

Tony Danker is leaving the Confederation of British Industry with immediate effect, the group said in a statement Tuesday. Three other employees have been suspended "pending further investigation into a number of ongoing allegations."

