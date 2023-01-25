Here's what Boeing blames for its big loss

A Boeing 747 plane during an event at the company's facility in Everett, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Boeing rolled out the final 747 jumbo jet late Tuesday, ending production of the aircraft after more than 50 years.

 David Ryder/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Boeing reported a $650 million operating loss in the fourth quarter, surprising Wall Street analysts who had expected the aircraft giant to turn a profit.

The company blamed the unexpected loss on "abnormal production costs" as it tried both to deliver the remaining backlog of 737 Max jets and to step up deliveries of the 787 Dreamliners. The company's production of the 787 remains below normal rates.

