Here's what keeps Jerome Powell up at night and interest rates high

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during an interview by David Rubenstein, Chairman of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., on February 7, in Washington, DC.

 Julia Nikhinson/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell threw markets into a tizzy on Tuesday as he spoke about the economy alongside his former boss, Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein, at the Economic Club of Washington.

Stocks struggled for direction as investors tried to get a read on Powell's economic outlook, attitude towards inflation and on future interest rate hikes. Wall Street cheered as the Fed chair said the disinflationary process has begun, then soured when he said the road to reaching 2% inflation will be "bumpy" and "long" with more rate hikes ahead.

Tags