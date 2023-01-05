Last year was a wild ride in the US housing market. Mortgage rates doubled and sales plummeted, triggering the longest month-to-month slump on record. A lot of would-be buyers and sellers watched from the sidelines.

Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate at a record pace to slow the economy and fight high inflation. Housing took the brunt of the impact, as the most interest rate-sensitive sector of the economy. The Fed's actions had the intended effect, though, with housing affordability deteriorating and demand dwindling, which led to declining sales and slower annual price growth.

Recommended for you

Tags