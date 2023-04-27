Here's where you can use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons now

Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are being accepted at other stores.

 Laura Oliverio/CNN

Bed Bath & Beyond's competitors are coming to the rescue of customers looking to use expired coupons issued by the failed retailer.

Big Lots said Thursday that it's "assisting shoppers nationwide" by accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons until May 7. Customers that bring one of the iconic blue-and-whites into one of its 1,425 stores will receive 20% off a purchase of $50 or more. The offer is only valid in stores.

CNN's Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report.

