Policymakers at the Federal Reserve voted unanimously last month for a smaller interest rate increase after turbulence in the banking industry set off fears of bank runs, according to minutes from the Fed's most recent two-day monetary policy meeting on March 21-22.

The notes, released on Wednesday afternoon, highlighted the uncertainty behind the decision, which came just days after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Fed officials raised the benchmark lending rate by a quarter point, the ninth-rate hike in a row.

