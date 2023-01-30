Investors are pretty bad at living in the moment. We're currently in the thick of fourth quarter earnings reports, but traders don't seem to care about how companies fared during the final months of 2022. They're more focused on what's going to happen in the future.

Case-in-point: Earnings calls, where top execs pontificate about their economic outlook, have been moving markets more than earnings-per-share and revenue reports.

