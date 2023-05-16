Hertz apologizes after refusing rental to Puerto Rican

Hertz has apologized to a Puerto Rican customer after one of its employees refused to rent him a car.

(CNN) — Hertz has apologized to a Puerto Rican customer after one of its employees refused to rent him a car he had paid for in advance because he did not show her his passport.

Humberto Marchand said that he traveled to New Orleans last Wednesday and presented his Puerto Rican driver’s license at the Hertz counter at the Louie Armstrong International Airport. The employee asked for his passport even though, like all Puerto Ricans, Marchand is a US citizen and does not need to have a passport to rent a car within the United States.

