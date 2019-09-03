Hoda Kotb returns to the 'Today' show after her maternity leave

Hoda Kotb is back in Studio 1A.
Kotb returned to her anchor seat next to co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and the rest of the "Today" team.
"Welcome to 'Today' this Tuesday morning," she said at the top of the show. "Can I say it again? ... I missed saying that."
Guthrie and the rest of Kotb's "Today" family were delighted to have her back.
"Could. Not. Be. Happier," Guthrie wrote on Instagram.
Kotb was on leave after adopting her second child, Hope Catherine, in April. The 55-year-old has been spending her summer with boyfriend Joel Schiffman and 2-year-old daughter Haley Joy along with Hope.
"I've had the best five months I ever could've imagined in my life," the mom of two said. "I didn't know what I was missing."