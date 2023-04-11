Hollywood writers hold strike vote Tuesday

The Writers Guild of America is set to hold a strike authorization vote on Tuesday.

The Writers Guild of America is set to hold a strike authorization vote on Tuesday. If it passes, which it is expected to, that will allow leadership to call a strike if the Guild and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers do not reach a new contract agreement by May 1.

"The studios need to respond to the crisis writers face," WGA leadership said in a message to members ahead of the vote. "WGA members must demonstrate our willingness to fight for the contract writers need and deserve by supporting a strike authorization vote."

