Home builder confidence rises for the first time in a year

US home builder confidence has improved in January. Pictured is a home construction site in Trappe, Maryland, on October 28, 2022.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A modest drop in mortgage rates over the past month has helped home builder confidence improve in January, after 12 consecutive months of falling, according to a survey released Wednesday.

Experts say that could mean new home building is set for a pivot as construction prospects improve. And that's good news for home buyers who have been facing a low inventory amid a national shortfall in building for decades.

Recommended for you

Tags