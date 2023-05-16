Home Depot hits the brakes: Three-year robust sales run ends amid pull back on home improvements

Consumers are taking on smaller home improvement projects as higher interest rates and inflation take their toll.

 Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Home Depot couldn’t keep its protracted robust sales streak going any longer. The home improvement chain reported a dismal quarter as consumer spending on home improvement projects – which was buoyed by the stay-at-home pandemic lifestyle – come to a screeching halt.

The retailer posted disappointing sales for its first quarter and lowered its outlook for the year after customers slowed their spending. Home Depot (HD) said sales fell 4.5% at stores open at least a year during its latest quarter, and its income decreased 6.4% from the same stretch a year ago.

