Home prices hit a record high last year

Home prices hit a record high in 2022. Single family homes are pictured here in December 2022, in Santa Clarita, California.

 halbergman/Getty Images

The real estate market took a downward turn in 2022, as rising interest rates rapidly slowed the frenzied activity seen the year before — but home prices still hit a record high.

The median home sales price in 2022 was $386,300, up 10.2% from 2021, and the highest on record going back to 1999, according to data from the National Association of Realtors released Friday.

