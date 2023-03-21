Home prices just broke a decade-long streak

Home prices fell in February. Pictured is a home for sale in Atlanta, on February 17.

 Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The median price of a US home was lower this February than it was in February 2022, ending more than a decade of year-over-year increases, the longest on record, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Tuesday.

The median existing home price was $363,000 in February, down 0.2% from a year ago. This marks the first monthly year-over-year price decline since February 2012.

