Home prices rose for the fifth straight month in June

Home prices rose again in June.

 GaryAlvis/E+/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — Home prices rose again in June, marking the fifth successive month of gains, and remaining near the all-time highs notched a year ago.

Prices rose 0.7% from the month before, according to seasonally adjusted data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index released Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0