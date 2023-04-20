US home sales fell in March, after a turnaround in February that followed a full year of declining home sales due to surging mortgage rates, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Thursday.

Sales of existing homes in March — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — dropped 2.4% from February. Annually, sales were down 22% from a year ago and the seasonally adjusted annualized sales pace dropped from 5.69 million units a year ago to 4.44 million in March.

