Hong Kong's Covid-hit economy will return to growth this year and expand by between 3.5% and 5.5%, as the city opens up and China's economic outlook improves, Hong Kong's financial secretary said on Wednesday.

The Asian financial hub suffered a 3.5% contraction last year, as strict Covid restrictions and weakening global demand hurt spending and exports. It was the third contraction in four years for the city of 7 million people.

