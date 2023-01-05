House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays.

"We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure wrote in a letter to Buttigieg shared with CNN. The members have technically not yet been seated in the absence of a new speaker of the House, and the letter was not written on committee letterhead.

