How companies are trying to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

The city of Hatay, southern Turkey, suffered major destruction from the earthquake.

 IHA via AP

Companies around the world are racing to provide help to the victims of the devastating earthquake straddling Turkey and Syria, by donating food, medicines, services and cash.

Amazon has prepared donations of relief items, including food, baby food, blankets, tents and medicines, with the first shipments departing from its warehouse in Istanbul Wednesday, the US retail giant said Monday. The supplies are heading to the affected regions of Turkey.

