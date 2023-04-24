How coupons backfired on Bed Bath & Beyond

For decades, blue and white paper coupons defined Bed Bath & Beyond's brand, popping up everywhere from the movie "Old School" to notorious mobster Whitey Bulger's junk drawer.

But the iconic 20%-off coupons, which became known as Big Blue, ultimately contributed to the cornerstone retailer's fall into bankruptcy. On Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond will stop honoring Big Blue coupons for good.

