The discovery of a tiny lost radioactive capsule beside a remote highway in Western Australia raises many questions -- not least how it escaped layers of radiation-proof packaging loaded onto a moving truck.

It's one of the many puzzling aspects of a case investigators will examine in the coming weeks as they try to piece together the timeline of the capsule's movements from January 12, when it was packaged for transport, to February 1, when a recovery team found it by the side of the road.

