Over the past year, M&M's has been the subject of Fox News tirades and criticism from a small segment of fans — first for changing the Green M&M's footwear and more recently featuring female M&M characters on its packaging for International Women's Day.

So this week it announced a change: Following the flood of attention its characters are going on an "indefinite pause," handing off spokesperson responsibilities to actress and comedian Maya Rudolph.

