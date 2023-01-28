How media outlets are handling the Tyre Nichols arrest footage

A protestor watches a video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who died while hospitalized three days after he was pulled over while driving by Memphis police officers.

 Brian Snyder/Reuters

News organizations across the country faced a dilemma Friday evening when Memphis police released video showing the brutal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, following a traffic stop.

The ethical question facing newsrooms: how should they balance the need for public transparency while also exercising caution in airing disturbing footage that captured acts of violence that would ultimately lead to murder charges against five police officers.

Tags