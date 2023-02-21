Oil and gas companies have seen skyrocketing growth as the energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine has challenged people's quality of life, financial stability, and overall well-being.

The global oil and gas industry's profits jumped to $4 trillion in 2022, up from an average of $1.5 trillion in recent years, said International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol last Tuesday. Two days later, a report found that the soaring energy prices could push 141 million people worldwide into extreme poverty.

