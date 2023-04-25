Matchbox, maker of tiny toy cars, is bringing back one if its most important models. It's not a car, but a little horse-drawn coach, and its success led to the creation of Matchbox toy cars. And it was Matchbox cars that, in turn, inspired their one-time competitor, Hot Wheels.

Both brands are now owned by Mattel, but it all goes back to an ornate little horse-drawn carriage that was sold as a keepsake for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. As Matchbox celebrates its 70th anniversary, it's bringing out a new, more detailed and accurate version for the coronation of her son, King Charles III.

