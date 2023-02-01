Southwest Airlines' customers are furious about the company's Christmas week service meltdown. But fliers may forgive the company sooner than you think.

The airline is paying the price for canceling about half of its schedule between December 20 and December 29 -- more than 16,700 flights during the busy holiday season -- because of a combination of bad weather and an antiquated crew scheduling system. Southwest said that it lost about $350 million in ticket sales for January and February because people have avoided bookings on the airline. No wonder: the holidays are perhaps the worst time of the year to strand customers.

