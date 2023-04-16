Wall Street has been hit with a barrage of complex signals about the economy's health over the past month. From banking turmoil to weakening jobs data to slowing inflation, and now the start of earnings season, investors have remained largely resilient.

But the Federal Reserve's March meeting minutes revealed last week that officials believe the economy will enter a recession later this year. While that's not new news to investors who have worried that a recession is on the horizon for the past year, it does mean that markets could take a turn for the worse.

