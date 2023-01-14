Professional wrestling is known for its outlandish, dramatic stories that have captivated generations. It's an athletic soap opera built on emotional drama with wrestlers sometimes scheming in the background for months only to make their move at the opportune moment, drawing crazed reactions from arenas packed with fans who have followed every beat.

But the real-life saga playing out in World Wrestling Entertainment's corporate office over the last several weeks surpasses even what most of what those performers and their backstage colleagues could dream up.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News