YouTube's most watched daily live program in South Korea might surprise you. It is not about K-pop, it is not a K-drama, and has nothing to do with BlackPink.

It is a provocative current affairs talk show called "Gyeomson (Modesty) is Nothing," fronted by an irreverent host, Kim Ou-joon, whose lack of deference to authority is making waves in a country where traditional media has a reputation for respectful coverage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags