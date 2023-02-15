Howard Schultz declined Bernie Sanders' request to testify before Congress

Howard Shultz, pictured here in New York City in April of 2019, has declined Bernie Sanders' request to testify before Congress.

 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

In a refusal relatively rare on Capitol Hill, Starbucks Chief Executive Schultz turned the Vermont senior senator down Tuesday when asked to appear and testify about the coffee giant's compliance with federal labor laws.

