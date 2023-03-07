Howard Schultz will testify before senate committee on Starbucks' labor practices

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz, here in 2022, will testify before a Senate committee about the company's labor practices on March 29.

 Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz will testify before a Senate committee about the company's labor practices on March 29, a reversal of Schultz's previous refusal.

"I'm happy to announce that Howard Schultz, the CEO and founder of Starbucks, has finally agreed to testify before the Senate HELP Committee," Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement Tuesday. Sanders chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, which had planned to vote on whether to subpoena Schultz to testify on Wednesday.

