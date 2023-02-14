Hyundai and Kia are offering a new free software patch to owners of 8.3 million vehicles that are so easy to steal that some insurance companies refuse to offer coverage for them in certain markets.

The vehicles in question, 2015-2019 Hyundai and Kia models with turn-key ignitions — as opposed to push-button start — are roughly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles of a similar age. The reason: Many of these vehicles lack some of the basic auto theft prevention technology included in most other vehicles, even in those years, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute.

