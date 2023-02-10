For those who really don't want a long term commitment but who may try out living with an electric vehicle, Hyundai is starting a car subscription service. Hyundai's new Evolve+ program is designed for the "EV-curious," or for those who only need a car temporarily, like "snowbirds" who move to southern states just for a few months.

Customers can reserve a Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV for $899 a month using a smartphone app, or a Kona Electric for $699, a price that includes insurance, maintenance, and 1,000 miles of driving. It's different from leasing because, in addition to the fact that leases don't usually include insurance or maintenance in the monthly fee, Hyundai's subscription plan is open-ended. Drivers can stop the monthly payments and give the vehicle back at any time.

Tags

More News