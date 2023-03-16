After a rollercoaster week for Silicon Valley Bank's customers, some prominent voices in the tech world are now publicly saying they will keep their money with the embattled lender -- and they're urging others to do the same.

"As venture capitalists and customers of SVB, we are recommending our portfolio companies to keep or return 50% of their total capital with SVB," read a joint statement this week from a coalition of major VC firms that included Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund, and Upfront Ventures. "We believe SVB is now one of the safest and most secure banks in the country."

