'I am truly sorry.' Credit Suisse chair apologizes at final shareholder meeting

Credit Suisse is set for a turbulent annual shareholder meeting Tuesday, after its emergency rescue by UBS two weeks ago left investors nursing heavy losses.

 Ennio Leanza/Keystone/AP

Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann apologized to shareholders after the ailing Swiss lender was unable to avoid last month's emergency rescue.

"It is a sad day. For all of you, and for us," Lehmann said Tuesday at the bank's first in-person AGM since 2019. The meeting is being held in Zurich and some 1,748 shareholders are there in person.