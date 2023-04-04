'I am truly sorry.' Credit Suisse chair re-elected after apology at final shareholder meeting

Credit Suisse is set for a turbulent annual shareholder meeting Tuesday, after its emergency rescue by UBS two weeks ago left investors nursing heavy losses.

 Ennio Leanza/Keystone/AP

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann apologized to angry shareholders Tuesday after the ailing Swiss lender required an emergency rescue last month that left investors nursing heavy losses.

"It is a sad day. For all of you, and for us," Lehmann told 1,748 shareholders at an ice hockey stadium in Zurich at the bank's last annual meeting as an independent company.

Tags