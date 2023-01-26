IBM and SAP are cutting thousands of jobs

IBM has become the latest tech giant to slash thousands of jobs, with 3,900 positions, or 1.5% of its global workforce, expected to be eliminated.

 Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images

IBM and SAP are the latest tech companies to slash thousands of jobs, as they reorganize businesses and profits come under pressure from a slowing global economy.

IBM announced the cuts Wednesday, saying they were related to the previously announced spinoff and sale of two business units. Some 3,900 positions, or 1.5% of its global workforce, are expected to go. The move will cost IBM about $300 million this quarter, a spokesperson confirmed.

Tags