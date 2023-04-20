Ikea stores coming soon to 8 new US locations

Ikea is planning to splash €2 billion ($2.19 billion) to expand its furniture empire in the United States in what will be the retailer's biggest-ever investment in a single country.

 Dünzl/ullstein bild/Getty Images

Ingka Group, Ikea Retail's Dutch holding company, said in a statement Thursday that it hoped to open eight large stores and nine smaller "plan and order points" in America over the next three years. The new outlets would create 2,000 jobs, it added.

