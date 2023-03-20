Indian authorities have blocked internet access for about 27 million people in the state of Punjab for a third straight day -- one of the country's most extensive blackouts in recent years -- as police search for a Sikh separatist on the run.

The Punjab government initially announced a 24-hour internet ban on Saturday as authorities launched an operation to arrest Amritpal Singh, a popular leader within the separatist Khalistan movement that seeks to establish a sovereign state for followers of the Sikh religion.

CNN's Manveena Suri contributed reporting from New Delhi.

Tags