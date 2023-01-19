India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades

Invest India is promoting Asia's third-biggest economy at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

 Hollie Adams/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.

But this year, dominating the main street in Davos are emissaries from India, who have taken over at least eight storefronts with appeals to the elite gathering's political and business class.

Tags