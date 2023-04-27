The Indian and Chinese defense ministers will hold talks in New Delhi on Thursday, the first such meeting on Indian soil between the two nuclear-armed neighbors since deadly clashes claimed the lives of multiple soldiers along their disputed border in the Himalayas.

China's newly appointed defense minister Li Shangfu will meet his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) defense ministers' meeting, the Indian defense ministry's spokesperson A. Bharat Bhushan Babu told CNN Thursday.

CNN's Simone McCarthy contributed reporting

