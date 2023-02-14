India's market regulator is looking into the explosive allegations against Adani Group made by US short seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the conglomerate of "the largest con in corporate history."

The claims, published in late January, set off a crash in the company's market value and robbed its owner Gautam Adani of his title as Asia's richest man, as a 400-page rebuttal by the conglomerate failed to reassure investors.

