Inflation pushes up mortgage rates for second week in a row

Mortgage rates climbed higher for the second week in a row. Pictured is a neighborhood in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on January 26.

Mortgage rates climbed higher for the second consecutive week, following four weeks of declines. Inflation is running hotter, making rates more volatile, with the expectation that they will move in the 6% to 7% range over the next few weeks.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.32% in the week ending February 16, up from 6.12% the week before, according to data from Freddie Mac released Thursday. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 3.92%.

