Global politics will be dominated by the availability, trade and investment in microchips for the next several decades, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told CNN Tuesday.

The location of "oil reserves [has] defined geopolitics for the last five decades," Gelsinger said in an interview with CNN's Julia Chatterley at the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Where the technology supply chains are, and where semiconductors are built, is more important for the next 5 decades."

