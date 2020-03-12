Investors are still anxious after Thursday's historic Wall Street rout

Global markets are in the red Friday as investors continue to panic about the novel coronavirus outbreak, now fretting about whether policymakers will be able to do enough to support the economy.
Many major indexes in Asia Pacific plunged, while some exchanges activated circuit breakers after Wall Street officially ended its longest bull market run in history. US stock futures also dropped after hours. Their most dramatic declines, though, eventually scaled back: Dow futures were last down 150 points, or 0.7%, while futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 0.4% and 1.3%, respectively.
The dramatic morning rout appears to be subsiding — at least a little bit — with some markets even showing signs of recovery. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 plunged earlier in the day, but entirely reversed those losses and was most recently trading in the green.
Japan's Nikkei was down more than 5%, paring back earlier declines after the country signaled a "big" spending package is in the works, according to Reuters. The news outlet also reported that the Bank of Japan said it would buy $1.90 billion worth of Japanese government bonds. The benchmark index entered a bear market earlier this week, defined as a 20% drop from the most recent peak.
South Korea's benchmark Kospi lost 5.7%, also scaling back earlier losses. But the index is still firmly in the red, and is on pace to close in a bear market Friday, joining other global markets. Markets in Seoul were hammered in morning trade, leading the Korea Exchange to temporarily suspend trading.
Elsewhere, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 3%, while China's Shanghai Composite lost 1.2%, also easing off of their lows.
In India, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex collapsed 9.4% in early trade, while the Nifty 50, a prominent equity index, sunk 10%. Trading on the exchanges was halted temporarily after the sharp declines.
Friday's steep sell-off in Asia Pacific, at least initially, shows that "markets and central banks are looking to governments, China in particular for fiscal solace," wrote Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp, in a research note. "Global supply chains are no longer just 'disrupted' but are now in the process of shutting down completely."
Historic declines
The latest rout began after President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 30-day ban on travel from most of Europe, which further fanned fears about economic disruptions, particularly for the travel industry.
The broader markets were hammered by coronavirus fears, even as policymakers tried to cushion the blow from the crisis. The S&P 500 entered a bear market on Thursday during its worst performance since "Black Monday" on October 19, 1987. All three major Wall Street indexes are now in a bear market. And European stocks suffered their worst day on record, with Stoxx 600 down 11%.
Airline stocks were rattled as investors digested the consequences of Trump's announcement. In Europe, shares of Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways parent company IAG all fell around 15% on Thursday. And in the United States, Boeing ended the day down more than 18%, American Airlines fell more than 17%, United Airlines was down almost 25% and Delta dropped 21%.
Those declines carried over into Asia on Friday. Japan Airlines plunged 12% in Tokyo, while Australia's flagship Qantas Airways briefly cratered 15% in Sydney, though had recovered nearly all of those losses by the afternoon. Cathay Pacific declined 7% in Hong Kong. Air China's Hong Kong-listed shares lost 2%, while its Shanghai-traded stock was down 3.4%.
Insufficient policy
Innes said that the response from major policymakers — including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and the US government — have so far been insufficient at calming the markets.
The ECB, for example, said it would ramp up bond purchases to help support the economy. But it did not push interest rates deeper into negative territory, which some investors had been expecting. European stocks suffered their worst day on record Thursday, with Stoxx 600 down 11%.
"What spooked investors was a lack of signaling the ability or willingness do more — may be much more — if necessary," Innes wrote.
An extraordinary move by the New York Federal Reserve on Thursday to pump more than $1 trillion into the markets in the coming days, meanwhile, briefly improved the mood on Wall Street and lifted US stocks off their lows during an historic selloff. But markets are still on track for their worst week since 2008, and the poor showing on Wall Street after hours suggests that investors are still scared.
Many now expect that the US Fed will further slash interest rates by next week's meeting, after announcing an emergency rate cut earlier this month. The slash by half a percentage point was the Fed's first emergency cut since the financial crisis.
Central bank meetings also dominate Asia's calendar next week. ING Asia economist Prakash Sakpal said he expects policymakers to ease the economic pain.
The People's Bank of China will set its monthly Loan Prime Rate — a new benchmark for what banks charge corporate clients for new loans — on Friday. Sakpal said the central bank may cut that rate.
The Bank of Japan will also meet next week: Bloomberg reported Thursday that those policymakers are likely going to expand stimulus measures.
Other analysts warned that the worst may not be over, even with an injection of liquidity. The decision by central banks to step in Thursday "also had an adverse effect on a market hoarding cash like toilet paper and masks," wrote Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG.
"Although the severity of which had yet to reach the 2008 global financial crisis levels, relief is unlikely to arrive with the injection of liquidity as we simply cannot gauge the magnitude of the measures against the disruption of the coronavirus," she wrote in a research note.
