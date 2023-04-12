Investors are watching guidance this earnings season, but might not like what they see

Earnings season for banks starts on Friday. Investors might be disappointed by what they find.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Corporate guidance statements will be front and center as earnings season kicks off, with investors trying to gauge the economy's temperature. Things could get chilly.

Analysts forecast that first-quarter earnings for companies in the S&P 500 will fall 6.8% from the same period the previous year, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest earnings decline since profits plunged nearly 32% in the second quarter of 2020, after the onset of the Covid pandemic.

