Millions of Californians in 2022 got a special check from their state government to offer relief from a variety of negative economic events including inflation. Millions of taxpayers in other states got different types of special payments from their state governments as well --- such as income or property tax rebates.

While those payments are likely not going to be taxed at the state level, they may be subject to income tax at the federal level. Or not. It's still unclear.

