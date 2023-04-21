Oil and gas stocks have been on a two-year tear, ripping ahead as natural gas prices surged due to supply chain kinks, a strong economy, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Fears of a recession are now slamming on the brakes.

What's happening: Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town last year and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. That's bad news for automobile drivers, but ended up being great for the energy industry as oil prices and energy stocks are closely interlinked.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags