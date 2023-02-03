Federal Reserve officials have for months blamed a dwindling supply of US workers for elevated inflation levels. During his December press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that Covid-related deaths accounted for a large chunk of the structural labor shortage in the economy.

That's why some economists and health care advocates were surprised on Wednesday when central bankers decided to no longer list public health readings among the data points they'll consider in assessing economic conditions and prescribing monetary policy changes going forward.

